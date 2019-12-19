Study center discusses spending bill that allots money for wall

A final spending bill is expected to be greenlit which would not only fund the government through next fall but also fund the president's border wall.

As over a billion dollars is expected to go towards the wall, a local organization is speaking about how the wall will have long term consequences to the communities around it including our own.

On Tuesday Congressman Cuellar announced that a final spending bill includes over 1.3 billion dollars for the construction of the southwest border wall.

Now although it remains unclear which area will see new construction, a local organization says the compromise was just to avoid a government shutdown.

The Rio Grande International Study Center or RGISC is slamming the compromise of the 2020 federal spending bill which not only allocates money for border fencing but also allows the Trump administration to reallocate money for the border wall.

Although a government shutdown was avoided, officials with RGISC say they feel as though people on the border were used as a political pawn.

RGISC executive director Tricia Cortez says, the wall is not only an incredible waste of tax payer dollars, it will not solve the immigration problem.

Cortez says its about fighting to make sure that people who are not from here are informed about the harmful and destructive decisions that a wall could make for our community and our river.

Cortez adds it's a travesty of the country to rush construction and suspend laws and studies to have the wall built for the 2020 election.

RGISC along with local landowners recently filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration which challenged the president's declaration of a national emergency in order to obtain money for his border wall.

They had their first hearing in Washington D.C. on Monday.

The organizations hope to hear a ruling by February of 2020.

Meanwhile, we have to wait for the finalized language of the bill to know where we can see new miles of border wall.