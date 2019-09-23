Airline water quality ranked in new study

A study from City University of New York has officially ranked multiple airlines with a “water health score” to determine the quality of all water distributed to plane passengers.

Their research involved eleven major airlines and twelve regional carriers and is based on ten different criteria, including fleet size, positive E. coli, chloroform water sample reports, as well as the airline’s willingness to answer water-quality questions.

All airlines have huge onboard water tanks that is used for coffee, tea, and ice.

According to the research, Alaska Airlines and Allegiant are tied for the top spot with the safest water in the sky, followed by Hawaiian Airlines.

Spirit Airlines and JetBlue had the lowest water quality scores.