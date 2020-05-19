Subjects flee to Mexico after lengthy vehicle pursuit

A lengthy highspeed chase result results in the discovery of a group of illegal aliens over the weekend.

The incident happened on Friday, May 15th when Border Patrol agents at the north station attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white pick up truck that was traveling south on Mines Road near Las Tiendas Road.

The pick allegedly refused to pull over and led authorities on a chase.

With the help of CBP Air and Marine Operations agents were able to keep tabs on the vehicle which was traveling southbound on Loop 20.

After a lengthy pursuit, the vehicle came to a halt underneath the World Trade Bridge where multiple individuals got out of the truck and attempted to swim to Mexico.

Agents were able to apprehend six individuals all of who were illegally present in the U.S.

One of the six was in dire need of medical attention and transported to Doctor’s Hospital for treatment.

The driver and six others were observed by Air and Marine Operations as they fled to Mexico.