Subjects still at large after vehicle chase involving DPS

A high-speed chase in central Laredo results in a crash and several subjects fleeing on foot.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning at around 9:20 a.m. when DPS Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Malibu but the driver in his 20s refused.

The chase came to an end at Wooster Street when the driver struck a parked Toyota Tacoma.

According to DPS, the driver was allegedly transporting five undocumented passengers during the time of the chase.

DPS Troopers are still searching for the male driver and the undocumented individuals in the Chacon Creek area.