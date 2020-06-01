Subway employee fired for refusing to serve Laredo Police officer

A former restaurant employee is without a job after allegedly refusing to provide service to a local police officer in uniform.

The incident reportedly happened at a Subway restaurant on Clark Street and Loop 20.

We reached out to the Subway Corporation for a comment on the situation.

Maggie Truax released a statement saying, “I take this incident very seriously and took immediate action by terminating the employee. I set high standards for all of my employees and have zero tolerance for any form of disrespect towards guests. I've offered my sincerest apologies to those involved and will take this opportunity to reiterate to all my employees the importance of welcoming everyone into our restaurants.”