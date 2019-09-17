Summer Continues in South Texas

Lifting motion associated with what had been Tropical Storm Imelda (that quickly organized from a weak disturbance that had tracked west across the gulf) is producing very heavy rains in Houston and southeastern Texas. To the southwest is sinking motion in the atmosphere, bringing mainly sunny afternoon skies, and hotter temperatures. Weather systems that will bring weather changes over the northern tier of states will pass too far to our north during the 7 day forecast period to bring changes to our weather. A rather summer-like 7 day forecast period.

I'm expecting mostly clear, becoming more humid late tonight, low in the upper 70's. Mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, highs around 100. Partly to mostly sunny Friday through Tuesday, high in the upper 90's.