Summer Likely Through Rest of Month

Tropical air remains over our area while a parade of cooler airmasses continues to bypass our area well to the north. There are some signs that a pathway for Great Plains airmasses to move south into our area may open up mid or late next week, after the 7 day forecast period.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the high 70's. Partly cloudy and summer-like through the rest of the week, weekend, and into early next week, highs in the upper 90's. A few spots may reach 100 on several of the days.