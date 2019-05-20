Summer comes early!

It looks like summer came early for the Gateway City, as we prepare for triple-digit temperatures.

On Monday we will start off hot and humid with temperatures in the 80s.

Then we will slowly work our way up to a high of 101; however, with the high humidity, it's going to feel a lot hotter.

We also won't see a lot of cloud coverage or chances of precipitation anytime soon, so if you outside remember to stay hydrated and wear plenty of sunblock.

These triple digit temperatures will continue until possible Friday, but we will still be in the high 90s with high humidity.

Just remember, this is only a preview of what's to come as we closeout the season of spring.