Summer heat not going anywhere anytime soon

It may be the second day of fall but the boys of summer aren't going anywhere anytime soon!

Monday kicked off the first official day of autumn but we are still dealing with the high humidity and triple-digit temperatures.

On Tuesday we are going to start off in the mid 70s but the humidity is going to put us in the 80s.

As we progress throughout the day, we are going to see a high of 98 degrees.

These high 90 degree temperatures will stay with us for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

The satellite radar shows some spotty showers developing in the gulf; hopefully, we can see some chances of rain as we head into the weekend.

If you love the heat, enjoy it while it lasts, we will probably start to see some changes by late October.