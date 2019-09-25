We're about five days away from the start of October; however, it still feels like summer in September.

We started the first official day of autumn in the high 90s and low hundreds.

On Wednesday we will continue with our same weather pattern by starting off in the high 70s.

Then we will work our way up to the low triple digits by the afternoon.

As we progress throughout the week, we will continue to see those high 90s and low 100s.

Once we get to Sunday we are expecting a 20 percent chance of rain that could carry on into Monday.