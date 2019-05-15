Summer-like Weather in my Forecast

After a slight chance of isolated evening showers related to the heating of the day, skies will become mostly cloudy with humid conditions overnight. Very warm air from the Mexican Plateau will begin to flow in aloft Thursday. This will make it harder for air to rise to form rain clouds. The very warm air aloft will mix close enough to the surface to bring increasingly warm afternoons. The desert air will not reach all the way down to the surface meaning that it will still be humid with the hotter temperatures.

I'm expecting after any isolated early evening showers, mostly cloudy toward morning, low around 70. Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday, high in the low 90's. Partly cloudy Friday and Saturday afternoons, high in the mid 90's. Partly cloudy afternoons Sunday through Wednesday, high in the upper 90's to around 100.