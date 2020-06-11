Summer lovin

We are less than ten days from the official start of summer, and we are loving these 90-degree temperatures.

After a day of humid and wet conditions, we are going to start our Thursday in the low 70s and see a high of about 95 degrees.

Although this may be hot for other areas, here in Laredo, it's a sigh of relief because we are not seeing triple digits.

On Friday and Saturday, we will have a nice cool summer with temperatures at 93 degrees and lows in the 60s which in the summer is rare!

Temperatures will stay in the mid to low 90s throughout the weekend and into next week.

Next Wednesday we are already looking at a high of 96 degrees, so enjoy the 90s while they last!