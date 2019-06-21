Summer loving

Although the summer heat started over a month ago, June 21st is the official first day of summer!

Of course, we have already seen our fair share of summer conditions with temperatures well above 100.

On Friday, we will get into the triple digits, but not the hottest we have seen so far.

We are looking at a high of 105 degrees, with a possible heat index of 114.

It’s also going to be very humid out there, so it’s going to feel a lot hotter than the actual temperature.

As we carry on, our weekend we will remain hot and humid until Monday night when we will finally see some chances of rain.

Although we haven’t seen any thunderstorms in our area for a while, it can’t hurt to hope for some rain along with cooler conditions.