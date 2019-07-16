Summer madness

As we enter the middle of July, everyone is counting down the days until fall.

Once we get into the month of August; hopefully we'll start to see some changes in our weather pattern.

Until then, we are going to be dealing with nothing but hot and humid temperatures.

Believe it or not, on Monday we had some cloud coverage at around 6 p.m. which made it more bearable to go outside.

A couple of brief showers popped up north of us in parts of San Antonio, but unfortunately, we remained pretty dry.

On Tuesday, expect a high of 104 with lows in the 80s.

This same pattern is going to continue until possibly next week.

The best we can do now is just sit and wait until Autumn.