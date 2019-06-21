Summer paisanos take off

Hundreds of paisanos left early Thursday morning as part of an annual caravan.

This is the second year a caravan has taken place before the first day of summer.

These paisanos are spending a few days, or weeks, visiting loved ones in Mexico.

On Wednesday, hundreds gathered at the Walmart on San Bernardo where families secured the paperwork needed to travel into Mexico.

The caravan began in 2010 with only 30 trucks following each other from Laredo to Mexico.

More than 800 people participated.