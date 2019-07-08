Summer summer summertime

Summer has been well underway in South Texas for about the past couple of months, and it doesn't seem like there's any end in sight.

We are expecting nothing but triple-digit temperatures from now until possibly the end of August.

On Monday we will start off in the high 70s/low 80s with hot and humid conditions; then we will make our way up to 105 degrees.

As we continue throughout the week, we will repeat this pattern for the next few days.

On the Brightside, we are about 70 days until the official start of fall.

If you love the hot weather, enjoy it, but if you don’t just remember fall is around the corner.