Summer vacation over, but the heat is still on!

Summer vacation is over and it’s time for the kids to go back to school; unfortunately, the summer heat isn’t going anywhere.

On Monday, we will start off with hot and humid conditions with temperatures in the low 80s, so if the kids are walking to school or waiting at the bus stop they are going to need to wear light clothing because it’s going to be hot.

By the afternoon, we are expecting a high of 108 with a possible heat index of 110 or higher.

That heat advisory for South Texas is still in effect alerting residents about temperatures from 107 up to 113.

By the time those kids get home from school tmperatures could be in the high triple digits, so if they are walking home make sure they are hydrated.

These hot and humid temperatures are not going anywhere, all week long we are looking at temperatures at 108, 109, and 107.

Remember to keep your children hydrated and don’t stay out in the sun for too long.

From all of us here at your good neighbor station, we would like to wish everyone a very happy and safe first day of school.