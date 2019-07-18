Summertime blues

As we prepare for the weekend, we are hoping for some good outdoor weather, but as usual, we are expecting hot and humid conditions with triple-digit temperatures.

On Thursday we are expecting a high of 105 and lows in the high 70s.

This pattern will continue until about Monday, which is when we will drop into the low hundreds and high 90s.

Now there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Next week we are expecting some chances of rain that could bring our temperatures down just a tad bit.

This is the best thing we can hope for until fall.