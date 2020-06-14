Advertisement

Summertime, time to sit back and unwind!

(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT
We are about six days away from the official start of summer, but we are enjoying some lovely spring-like temperatures in the 90s!

On Monday we will start out in the low 70s and see highs of about 91 degrees, which is pretty nice for us this time of year.

As we head into the afternoon hours, the clouds will come in and humidity will start to pick up giving us a 30 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will continue into Tuesday we are expecting another chance of rain and a high of about 94 degrees.

Then on Wednesday, temperatures will start to pick up in the mid 90s.

This will stay the same for Thursday and Friday.

By Saturday we are looking at highs near triple digits at 98 degrees, which still isn't bad considering we are in mid June.

But by Sunday we are looking to get back to those hundred-degree temperatures!

