Sun Returns, Slow Warming

Clouds with an upper level disturbance moving across south Texas will move away by Friday. Sunny skies will allow for slowly warming afternoons. By Saturday, southerly winds will begin to reach our area with highs reaching near 70. By early/mid next week, 80F warmth will return.

