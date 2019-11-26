Sun comes up it's Tuesday morning!

It's Tuesday which means we are just three days away from Turkey Day!

It's going to be another warm one today with temperatures in the 80s.

We will start off our morning in the low 60 but by the afternoon we will see a sunny high of 85 degrees.

Now as we move into Wednesday, temperatures we dip down a bit into the low 60s giving us a high of 69 and a 30 percent chance of rain.

Once we get to our Thanksgiving forecast, that 30 percent chance of rain will drop to a 20 percent giving us a high of 76 degrees and lows in the 60s.

Hopefully Mother Nature doesn't rain on our Thanksgiving Day parade because we also have shopping on Friday.

On Black Friday we are expecting a high of 85 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain.

Overall we are expecting a warm and cool Thanksgiving week and end of November.