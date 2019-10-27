Sunday morning accident reported on Shiloh

Residents in north Laredo were awakened by a loud clatter Sunday morning to find multiple vehicles damaged and debris on their yard.

The accident happened at around 8 a.m. at the 1200 block of Shiloh, right behind the old United High School campus.

Video shows at least three cars damaged with two being stalled on someone’s property.

Laredo Police had to close off the area while crews cleared the damage.

No word if anyone was injured in the accident but KGNS News will keep you updated as more details become available.

