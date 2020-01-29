Sunflower sanctuary, only hope for bees in southern Mexico

Mexico's at-risk bees have found a new oasis in the southern State of Oaxaca.

Threatened by pesticides, intensive agriculture and the effects of climate change; a sanctuary of sunflowers set up by local farmers could be a literal lifesaver for the black and gold insects.

About 200,000 sunflowers are being planted in this area, helping to change the face of this barren landscape in Los Llanos del Espinal, Oaxaca left dry by drought.

Farmers have also placed beehives about 2600 feet from sunflower plantations to spur a population boost.

The local bee population has reportedly fallen because of bees pollinating on corn and chili crops that are laced with pesticides, the effect of which has a wider impact on beehives.