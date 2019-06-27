Sunnier Friday and Saturday

A humid gulf airmass lies over our area. Very little in the way of warm desert air is aloft to prevent tall clouds from forming. There are indications that the atmosphere above will be a little drier Friday and Saturday. This would bring sunnier weather and only an outside chance of an isolated shower. A slightly better chance of showers will develop Sunday through mid next week as a weak disturbance from the gulf moves west into south Texas, and then stalls over our area. The amount of moisture associated with this disturbance appears to be somewhat limited, and showers would tend to be of a scattered nature.

I'm expecting partly cloudy and humid tonight, low in the mid 70's. Partly cloudy Friday and Saturday, an outside chance of an isolated shower, high in the high 90's. Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers Sunday through Wednesday, high in the high 90's. Partly cloudy Thursday, high in the upper 90's.