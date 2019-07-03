Sunnier, Hotter 7 Day Forecast

A weak upper level disturbance over southwest Texas will mostly dissipate by Thursday. Warmer air will move in aloft, making it harder for air to be buoyant enough to rise to form tall rain clouds. A dome of warm dry air will deepen with time, leading to mostly sunny and hotter conditions during the 7 day forecast period.

I'm expecting a slight chance of an evening shower. Warm and humid tonight, low in the upper 70's. Partly to mostly sunny Thursday, high a little above 100. Mostly sunny and hotter Friday through the weekend and through midweek next week, highs mostly from 102 to 104.