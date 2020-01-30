Sunnier Warmer Weekend, Cooler Midweek

Moist gulf air lifting above our shallow layer of cool Great Plains air may bring a few patches of light rain overnight. Drier air with warmer air from the west, and eventually from the south will begin to move in during the weekend. A new cooler airmass from the Great Plains will lower temperatures a bit Wednesday and Thursday.

I'm expecting cloudy with a slight chance of patches of light rain overnight, low in the upper 40's. mostly cloudy Friday, some clearing late in the day, high in the low to mid 60's. Mostly sunny Saturday, high around 70. Partly cloudy Sunday, high in the mid 70's. Partly to mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, high around 80 Monday, the mid 80's Tuesday. Mostly cloudy and cooler Wednesday and Thursday, high in the 60's.