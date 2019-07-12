Sunnier and Hotter

Sinking motion to the west of Tropical Storm Barry will move from north Texas southward into south Texas during Saturday. This will dry out the atmosphere, and bring hotter temperatures. Scattered showers will be pushed southward, away from our area into the Lower Valley during Saturday. A building dome of high pressure over the central U.S. will be our main weather control during the weekend and the coming week with mainly sunny skies, and rather high temperatures.

I'm expecting a humid night with lows near 80. Mostly sunny and hot for the 7 day period through next Friday, highs 103 to 105.