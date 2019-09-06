Drier air is moving above south Texas from the east. This will bring sunnier and hotter weather to our area during the 7 day forecast period. A weak disturbance may produce showers near the coast and in east Texas Sunday and Monday, likely east of our part of south Texas. We have a slight chance of scattered showers midweek as a weak disturbance in the upper level wind flow moves over our part of the state at that time.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the mid to high 70's. Partly to mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, high in the high 90's. Partly cloudy Tuesday through Thursday, a slight chance of a scattered shower, high in the high 90's. Partly cloudy Friday, high in the mid to high 90's.