Sunny 7 Days, Windy Saturday

Humid air tonight with low cloud will be followed by windy warm dry air from the west Saturday. Cool dry air will move in from the Rockies/Great Plains Saturday night and Sunday. Warmer southerly winds will return Monday through Wednesday. Great Plains air will lower temperatures a little late next week.

I'm expecting skies to become cloudy overnight, low in the high 60's. Becoming sunny, windy, warm and dry Saturday, high in the upper 80's to around 90. Clear and cooler Saturday night and Sunday, low Saturday night in the low 50's, under 50 on low lying ground. High Sunday upper 70's to around 80. Mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday, highs around 90 Monday, the mid to high 90's Tuesday and Wednesday. Mostly sunny Thursday and Friday, high in the high 80's Thursday, low 80's Friday.