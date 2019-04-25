Sunny Very Warm 7 Day Period

Very warm dry air has moved in from the Trans Pecos. The dry airmass will allow temperatures to cool quite a bit from the very warm afternoon temperatures. Another dry airmass from the Great Plains will mix in during Friday with very little change in our weather. By Saturday, the dry airmass will move into the gulf with a return of southeasterly winds from the gulf. The southeast winds will bring a shallow layer of more humid air into our area by Sunday with warmer nights Sunday night onward. Afternoons will still have plenty of sunshine with fairly hot temperatures.

I'm expecting clear tonight, low close to 60. Sunny Friday through Sunday, highs in the low to mid 90's. Mostly sunny Monday through Thursday with warmer nights, some morning low cloud is possible. Highs well above 90.

