Sunny Weekend, Weak Disturbance Follows

The atmosphere as a whole has become drier, leading to sunnier skies for the weekend. A shallow layer of gulf air will be felt at night and during the morning. Afternoon humidity will be lower as drier air from above stirs in. A weak disturbance from the gulf may bring scattered showers early/midweek. Not a huge amount of moisture available to the disturbance.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the mid 70's. Partly to mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, high in the upper 90's to around 100. Partly cloudy Monday through Wednesday, a chance of scattered showers, highs in the high 90's to near 100. Mostly sunny Thursday and Friday, highs around or a little above 100.