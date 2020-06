A dry airmass centered over the mid Mississippi Valley will bring sunny warm dry days, comfortably cool dawns. With the sun so high above the horizon this time of the year, the surface will heat up as we progress through next week with slowly rising temperatures.

I'm expecting clear tonight, low near 70. Sunny warm dry days through Monday, highs in the mid 90's. Sunny with slowly rising temperatures Tuesday through Friday, highs in the high 90's to near 100.