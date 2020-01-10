Sunny with a chance

While most of Texas is bracing itself for storms and possible tornadoes, here in Laredo we are going to be expecting a warm day with a slight chance of rain.

According to the National Weather Service parts of east and northeast Texas will be experiencing thunderstorms, flooding, and strong winds.

Here in south Texas, we are not going to be seeing any severe weather conditions, but there will be a slight chance of showers on Friday as well as into Saturday.

On Friday morning we will start out in the mid-60s and see a high of 87 degrees as well as a 40 percent chance of rain.

These rainy conditions won't stick around for too long, on Saturday we are looking at a sunny day in the high 60s.

As we start off the week on Sunday, we are looking at Sunny and 70 conditions and we could see those 80-degree temperatures make a comeback by next week.

If you have any plans to travel to the Dallas or Houston area, be cautious because they are going to be experiencing some severe weather conditions that could affect your travels.

