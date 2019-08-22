Supermarket finds 50 pounds of cocaine in banana shipment

Three grocery stores in Washington got more than they expected in a recent shipment of bananas. When they found more than a million dollars of cocaine.

The king county sheriff's office says they recovered 22 kilos, nearly 50 pounds, of cocaine from a supermarket in Woodinville.

The drugs were valued at roughly $550,000.

Similar shipments of cocaine were found in banana boxes at other stores in Federal Way and Bellingham.

Police says it's unclear where the bananas were grown.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating all three discoveries.

