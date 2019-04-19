Supermarket providing downtown residents with meats and greens

Years after a supermarket chain closed its doors in downtown Laredo, a new option is now available, so residents can get their daily greens.

Fruteria El Mercado opened its doors in downtown Laredo just two weeks ago.

Before the fruit market opened, people would have to drive all the way to Del Mar or McPherson to get fresh produce.

The store was an idea that grew from the closure of the downtown H-E-B, which happened back in 2016.

Now, Fruteria El Mercado has decided to fill the empty void in that area.

From avocados to spices, the store has it all.

Management says people cross the border just to get their dose of daily produce.

The market is now open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.