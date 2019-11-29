Support the community by shopping local on Small Business Saturday

With Black Friday in full force, don’t forget about Small Business Saturday happening November 30th.

"Small Business Saturday" happens every year on the last Saturday of November.

It's a day meant to promote and support local businesses, while they compete against big name retailers during the holiday season.

The owner of Corral Western Wear in Laredo says when a shopper decides to buy local, they are helping their own community.

“We small businesses and family-owned business do offer jobs to local people,” said Homero Villarreal, the owner of Corral Western Wear. “We've grown here in the community and we support local groups like non-profits, and we are asking you for your support.”

"Small Business Saturday" was created by credit card company American Express in 2010.