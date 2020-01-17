Surveillance video captures moment EF-2 tornado rips through S.C. high school

Cameras captured the moment an EF-2 tornado ripped through North Central High School, causing millions of dollars in damage.

The school released the video to WIS-TV Friday, about a week after the tornado hit. It shows how powerful the storm was, wreaking havoc in a matter of seconds.

Different camera angles show the front desk getting destroyed and damage to hallways. In the last clip in the video above, the baseball field’s dugout flies through the air.

Thankfully, the storm hit on a Saturday night when no one was inside the school. A timestamp on the video shows the tornado blew through at 10:34 p.m.

Students have been moved to a vocational school in the county to finish the year. Damage estimates are into the millions, school officials said.

