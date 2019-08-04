Surveillance video shows people taking cover during Dayton shooting

Tragedy struck twice this weekend as a gunman opened fire in the Dayton, Ohio early Sunday, killing nine people including his own sister.

Connor Betts, 24 fired an assault rifle in a popular nightlife district around 1 a.m. killing nine people and injuring over 20.

One of those victims was Betts' sister, 22-year old Megan Betts.

Dayton Police say Betts began shooting as he made his way toward a bar.

Surveillance video shows people falling to the ground as they took cover.

Someone from the bar grabbed the barrel of the rifle right before officers arrived and shot and killed Betts.

Authorities issued a search warrant on Betts' family home in Bellbrook, Ohio.

The motive remains unclear.