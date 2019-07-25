Surveillance video shows man being attacked by suspect with a bat

Surveillance video shows the moments of a shocking surprise attack in a southern California parking lot.

The Los Angeles Police have been searching for the suspects since January.

Authorities say two women allegedly lured a man to a hotel parking lot via a dating app and then signaled for an accomplice to attack.

Detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying the trio by releasing the surveillance footage.

Police say the victim nearly died from the attack after receiving multiple head fractures and a shattered face.

After beating the victim, the attacker discarded the wooden baseball bat and took the victim's wallet and cellphone.

Police say these types of robberies often go unreported because male victims may be embarrassed to reveal that they were attacked.

Authorities would also like to remind social media users to be cautious about meeting people online or through apps.