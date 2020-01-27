Survivors return to Auschwitz 75 years after liberation

Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp are gathering for commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp by the Soviet army.

Survivors carry a wreath at the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp gathered for commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet army's liberation of the camp, using the testimony of survivors to warn about the signs of rising anti-Semitism and hatred in the world today.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Monday’s ceremony will stress the testimony of survivors and include warnings about the signs of rising anti-Semitism and hatred in the world today.

In all, more than 200 survivors of the camp are expected, many of them elderly Jews who have traveled from homes in Israel, the United States, Australia, Peru and elsewhere.

Many of them lost parents and grandparents in Auschwitz or other Nazi death camps, but were being joined in their journey back by children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.

It is estimated that the Nazis deported at least 1.3 million people to Auschwitz between 1940 and 1945, killing at least 1.1 million, according to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Pope Francis is inviting prayers and reflection about the “atrocity” of the Holocaust, urging people to vow in their heart “never again.”

In remarks to the public in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, Francis noted that Monday is the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi’s Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

He said that “in the face of this huge tragedy, this atrocity, indifference is not admissible and memory is a duty.” He said that on Monday “all are invited to take a moment for prayer and for reflection, each one saying in one’s own heart: never again!”

The Dutch prime minister has apologized for the failure of officials in the Nazi-occupied country during World War II to do more to prevent the deportation and murder of just over 100,000 Jews.

Mark Rutte made the historic apology on Sunday at the country’s annual Holocaust commemoration in Amsterdam.

Rutte said: “Now the last survivors are still among us, I apologize today on behalf of the government for the authorities’ actions at the time."

