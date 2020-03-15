Suspect accused of assaulting man and his son

A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a father and his son.

Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Edgar Rene Estrada and charged him with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

The incident happened on March 11th at around 12:30 a.m. when officers were called out to the 2500 block of Davis Avenue.

Officers met with a victim who stated that a man, identified as Estrada came up to them while they were outside drinking and hit them with beer bottles.

The victim attempted to defend his father, at which point Estrada allegedly started assaulting him as well.

Both the father and son had injuries to their head, legs and arms.

The assailants then fled the scene in a red Dodge Ram.

Officers searched the area and were able to locate the vehicle, along with Estrada.

He was arrested and taken into custody.