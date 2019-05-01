Suspect accused of assaulting man with frying pan

A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted someone with a frying pan.

Laredo Police arrested 42-year-old Jesus Castaneda Jr. and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened on April 28th at around 2 p.m. when officers were called out to a disturbance at the 2300 block of Chacon Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was unresponsive and bleeding from his mouth.

Officers say the assault occurred after Castaneda and the victim were arguing about a disagreement of friendships.

At one point during the argument, Castaneda allegedly grabbed the pan from the house, hit the victim in the face and knocked him out.

Castaneda was transported to the Webb County Jail in lieu of no bond.