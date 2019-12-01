Suspect accused of assaulting woman in the restroom

A woman is accused of assaulting another female in a moment of jealousy at a local family amusement center.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Patsy Karen Tobias and charged her with assault.

The case unfolded on November 25th when officers were called out to the 2800 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

Officers met with the victim who stated that she was inside the business when she saw a man celebrating his birthday.

The woman then passed by the man and wished him a happy birthday and went to the bathroom.

While she was inside the lavatory, Tobias approached her, asked why she was talking to her husband and assaulted her.

During the attack, Tobias also started to scratch the victim.

Several witnesses corroborated the story and Tobias was arrested.