Suspect accused of breaking into home and stabbing man

A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly broke into a residence and stabbed a man.

Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Manuel Ochoa Jr in the case.

The case unfolded on September 8th at around 9:30 p.m. when the officers were called out to a burglary at the 4400 block of Exodus Dr.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that a man known to her had allegedly broken into her home, and physically assaulted her friend.

During the altercation, Ochoa allegedly stabbed the victim’s friend multiple times and fled the scene.

About an hour later, officers were called out to the 3600 block of Yorkshire where a family member of the stabbing victim stated that their loved one had sustained stab wounds to the torso and the face.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The case was turned over the Criminal Investigations who determined they had enough evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Ochoa.

He was taken to the county jail and charged with burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.