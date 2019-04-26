Suspect accused of stealing AC unit from storage shed

A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a storage shed and stole multiple items.

Laredo Police arrested 37-year-old Alberto Davila III in the case.

The incident happened on February 6th when authorities were called out to a burglary at the 3000 block of Maryland Avenue.

When officers arrived, the homeowner stated that Davila had broken into her storage shed and stole an AC unit and a weedeater.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property unit who determined they had enough evidence to secure an arrest.

Davila was charged with theft of property.