Suspect accused of stealing AC unit from storage shed

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a storage shed and stole multiple items.
Laredo Police arrested 37-year-old Alberto Davila III in the case.
The incident happened on February 6th when authorities were called out to a burglary at the 3000 block of Maryland Avenue.
When officers arrived, the homeowner stated that Davila had broken into her storage shed and stole an AC unit and a weedeater.
The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property unit who determined they had enough evidence to secure an arrest.
Davila was charged with theft of property.