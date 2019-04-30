Suspect arrested for allegedly stabbing man

A man is facing charges after an altercation escalated into a stabbing.

Laredo Police arrested 31-year-old Sergio Gutierrez Jr. and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened on August 11th of last year, when officers were called out to the 2800 block of Saltillo Street.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that he and Gutierrez got into an argument which escalated into a physical fight.

At one point Gutierrez allegedly stabbed the victim in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

After a thorough investigation, authorities were able to obtain enough evidence to warrant an arrest.

Gutierrez was arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail.