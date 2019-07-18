Suspect claims she ate ‘weed brownie by accident’ days before giving birth

Meghan Lancaster was arrested after she tested positive for THC in her urine shortly after she gave birth. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A Myrtle Beach mother was arrested after authorities said she tested positive for THC after she gave birth to a little boy.

Georgetown County deputies were called on July 5 to the Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital in Murrells Inlet for a child neglect case.

Authorities said 24-year-old Meghan Lancaster’s urine and umbilical cord blood tested positive for THC at the time she gave birth.

A police report showed that Lancaster claimed it was an accident.

“Subject has a habit of telling lies and state she only ate the weed brownie by accident at a going away party days prior to giving birth to the victim,” according to the police report.

Lancaster was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

The little boy didn’t suffer any withdrawals and is with his grandmother under a safety plan.

