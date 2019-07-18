Suspect claims she ate ‘weed brownie by accident’ days before giving birth

A Myrtle Beach mother was arrested after authorities said she tested positive for THC after she gave birth to a little boy.

Georgetown County deputies were called on July 5 to the Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital in Murrells Inlet for a child neglect case.

Authorities said 24-year-old Meghan Lancaster’s urine and umbilical cord blood tested positive for THC at the time she gave birth.

A police report showed that Lancaster claimed it was an accident.

“Subject has a habit of telling lies and state she only ate the weed brownie by accident at a going away party days prior to giving birth to the victim,” according to the police report.

Lancaster was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

The little boy didn’t suffer any withdrawals and is with his grandmother under a safety plan.

