Suspected tire shop burglar calls 911 on self after getting stuck under pile of tires

Police arrested a suspected burglar who they say broke into a Georgia tire shop, got stuck inside and called 911 for help.

Nathaniel King, 30, faces criminal trespass charges after police say he broke through the rear door of a Cartersville, Georgia, tire shop then became trapped under a pile of tires. (Source: Bartow County Sheriff's Office/WSB/Cox/CNN)

Nathaniel King, 30, faces criminal trespass charges after police say he broke through the rear door of a Cartersville, Georgia, tire shop last Sunday.

As King entered the store, a rack of tires fell on top of him, trapping him inside.

Buried under many pounds of rubber, police say the man was in a desperate situation: the business was closed with no one around.

So, King called 911.

"Help me," he said in the phone call. "I'm in a tire shop in Cartersville. I think the tire rack is going to kill me."

Sparing no time, a police officer answered the call and found out the suspect’s unusual predicament.

“He observed the suspect underneath the tires yelling for help. The officer was eventually able to make entry into that business and get the tires off him and get him out,” said Michael Bettikofer with the Cartersville Police Department.

Bettikofer says King told the officer he was being chased and went inside the tire store to get away from the person chasing him, but police found no evidence that King’s store was true.

King didn’t suffer any injuries in the incident, expect maybe to his pride. He remains in jail on a $1,500 bond.

Copyright 2020 WSB, Cox, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office via CNN. All rights reserved.