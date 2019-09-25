Suspects allegedly flee on foot after alleged car chase

An alleged car chase ends with the suspects fleeing on foot.

The incident happened on Wednesday just before noon near Anna Street and Burnside.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the driver drove into the brush and then several suspects go out of the vehicle, and absconded to Mexico.

Laredo Police called a K-9 unit to the scene to search for any illegal narcotics or weapons.

Witnesses say they say several patrol units chase a vehicle along Santa Maria earlier in the day.

KGNS News will keep you updated on this story as more details become available.

