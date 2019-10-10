Laredo Sustainable Society hosting Swap Party

If you are tired of your old clothes but would like to get a new wardrobe, a local group is looking to put together a “Swap Party”.

The Laredo Sustainable Society is hosting a different kind of party where people will try on other people’s clothing.

Partygoers will have the opportunity to get rid of unwanted or gently used clothing and exchanging them for new clothes.

Those who are looking to donate must make sure clothing is clean, and there are no stains or tears.

This is also a perfect time to bring some old Halloween costumes from previous years for others who might be wanting to dress up.

All leftover items will be donated.

Organizers say this is a different kind of way to shop for new clothes while also avoid wasting clothes.

The event will take place on Sunday, October 13th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Frontera Beer Garden.

The event is free and you can RSVP on Eventbrite.

Organizers say they hope to put together more similar events in the future.